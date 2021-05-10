Hanesbrands Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 10, 2021 12:21 PM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)HBIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 vs. $0.05 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+13.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects adjusted gross margin rate of 40.3%.
  • Over the last 2 years, HBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
