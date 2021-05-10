B&G Foods Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)BGSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.37M (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.