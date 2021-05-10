Darling Ingredients Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)DARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.