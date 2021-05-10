Grocery Outlet Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)GOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $757.15M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.