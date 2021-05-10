Electronic Arts FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Net Bookings Estimate is $1.39B (+14.9% Y/Y).
  • Bifurcating bookings: Digital $1.33B; Packaged Goods and Other $87.5M
  • Estimated Non-GAAP gross margin 77.7%
  • Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin 26.8%
  • Over the last 1 year, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
