Iraq formally asks to buy $350M Exxon oilfield share - Reuters

May 10, 2021 12:56 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), PTRXOM, PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor26 Comments
  • Iraq's government has formally asked Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.4%) to buy its 32.7% share in one of Iraq's biggest oilfields, West Qurna 1, the head of state-run Basra Oil Company, tells Reuters.
  • "A decision has been made and we sent a formal letter to Exxon Mobil asking to buy its share," Basra Oil director Khalid Hamza says, adding Exxon is seeking to sell its stake for $350M.
  • Other foreign shareholders in West Qurna 1 include PetroChina (PTR +3.6%), which also owns a 32.7% stake.
  • Exxon wants to sell the stake in the huge field, which has more than 20B barrels of recoverable reserves, partly to reduce the massive debt it accumulated last year.
  • "Exxon Mobil's death turns out to be greatly exaggerated," Michael Boyd writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.