Iraq formally asks to buy $350M Exxon oilfield share - Reuters
May 10, 2021 12:56 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), PTRXOM, PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Iraq's government has formally asked Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.4%) to buy its 32.7% share in one of Iraq's biggest oilfields, West Qurna 1, the head of state-run Basra Oil Company, tells Reuters.
- "A decision has been made and we sent a formal letter to Exxon Mobil asking to buy its share," Basra Oil director Khalid Hamza says, adding Exxon is seeking to sell its stake for $350M.
- Other foreign shareholders in West Qurna 1 include PetroChina (PTR +3.6%), which also owns a 32.7% stake.
- Exxon wants to sell the stake in the huge field, which has more than 20B barrels of recoverable reserves, partly to reduce the massive debt it accumulated last year.
