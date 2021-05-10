ViacomCBS rises with Barrington latest to get bullish on prospects

May 10, 2021 1:15 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAAPARA, PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.7%, VIACA +0.5%) is higher today after yet another firm has upgraded shares in the new valuation world of the company's post-Archegos collapse.
  • After hitting a 52-week high of $101.97 in March, shares have fallen to $39.65 today.
  • But an upgrade to Outperform by Barrington Research, from Market Perform, means nearly a dozen analysts have upgraded the stock since its late-March tumble.
  • The company's streaming efforts with Paramount Plus and Showtime offer a "compelling" collection of products, while its recent capital raise gives the company flexibility to make that push into subscription VOD and ad-supported VOD, Barrington says.
  • The firm has a $50 price target now implying 26% upside.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.