ViacomCBS rises with Barrington latest to get bullish on prospects
May 10, 2021 1:15 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAAPARA, PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.7%, VIACA +0.5%) is higher today after yet another firm has upgraded shares in the new valuation world of the company's post-Archegos collapse.
- After hitting a 52-week high of $101.97 in March, shares have fallen to $39.65 today.
- But an upgrade to Outperform by Barrington Research, from Market Perform, means nearly a dozen analysts have upgraded the stock since its late-March tumble.
- The company's streaming efforts with Paramount Plus and Showtime offer a "compelling" collection of products, while its recent capital raise gives the company flexibility to make that push into subscription VOD and ad-supported VOD, Barrington says.
- The firm has a $50 price target now implying 26% upside.