Macerich Q1 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 1:16 PM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)MACBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.45 (-44.17% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187.43M (-17.42% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAC has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- SA Contributor Hidden Rock Capital's recent post: Macerich: The Super-Sized Reopening Play