Brunswick floats to new high amid investor day presentations

May 10, 2021 1:20 PM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Brunswick Corporation (BC +0.2%) is conducting its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today.
  • The event is delving into the company's strategy, with details on the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences and enterprise synergies.
  • The company says the "Brunswick Next Wave" will be defined by distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences accompanying the broadening consumer appeal of the marine lifestyle. Brunswick is also looking to unlock new and profound synergies across its enterprise.
  • During today's event, Brunswick is outlining new products, digital assets and business-models that will drive its commitment to engage a new boating demographic.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Brunswick traded at a new 52-week high earlier in the session and is more than 52% higher YTD.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for more events liked the Brunswick investor day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.