Brunswick floats to new high amid investor day presentations
May 10, 2021 1:20 PM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brunswick Corporation (BC +0.2%) is conducting its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today.
- The event is delving into the company's strategy, with details on the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences and enterprise synergies.
- The company says the "Brunswick Next Wave" will be defined by distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences accompanying the broadening consumer appeal of the marine lifestyle. Brunswick is also looking to unlock new and profound synergies across its enterprise.
- During today's event, Brunswick is outlining new products, digital assets and business-models that will drive its commitment to engage a new boating demographic.
- Source: Press Release
- Brunswick traded at a new 52-week high earlier in the session and is more than 52% higher YTD.
