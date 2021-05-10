Hudbay Minerals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+113.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.42M (+41.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.