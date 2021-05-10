TransDigm Group FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 1:26 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)TDGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.54 (-50.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (-18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.