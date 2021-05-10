Kornit Digital Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 1:27 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)KRNTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+159.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.67M (+139.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KRNT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.