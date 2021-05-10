Perrigo Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021 1:27 PM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)PRGOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRGO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.