Alpha Metallurgical jumps 14% post Q1 estimates beat
May 10, 2021 2:11 PM ETAlpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)AMRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR +14.4%) positive after Q1 results beat, with revenue of $386.25M (-4.1% Y/Y); and net loss decreased to $32.7M as compared to year ago.
- Adj. EBITDA declined by 48.9% Y/Y to $28.9M, and margin declined by 655 bps to 7.5%.
- Q1 Met cost of coal sales averaged $71.72 per ton, up from $69.25 in the prior quarter.
- Company’s SG&A expenses were $12.7M, compared with $14.5M in the prior quarter.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $19.12M, compared to $50k a year ago.
- FY21 Guidance: Company reiterates its previously issued 2021 operating guidance with coal shipments guidance range of 14.8M tons to 16.2M tons, with Met segment volume expected to be between 13.5M to 14.5M tons with pure metallurgical coal shipments of 12.5M to 13M tons and incidental thermal shipments in this segment of 1M to 1.5M tons.
- For FY21 Met segment cost of coal sales per ton is expected to be between $68 and $74 and Other segment is expected to be in the range of $45 to $49 per ton. Company expects its SG&A to be in the range of $44M to $49M; and overall 2021 capital expenditures guidance is in a range of $75M to $95M.
- “Despite pricing headwinds from the Australian indices that limited our total realizations for the quarter, Alpha's volumes were very strong and we remain cautiously optimistic about improved market conditions going into the second half of 2021," commented David Stetson, CEO.
