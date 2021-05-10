QuantumScape Corporation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
QuantumScape Corporation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2021
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07.
- During the quarter, the company secured an additional investment of $100M by its primary shareholder, Volkswagen AG leading to boost the company's prospects.
- A Zacks report indicates that the company is still in its nascent stage and does not expect to generate revenues until 2024 and will not be able to drive positive free-cash-flows until 2028.
- In 2021, the company plans to spend between $230 and $290M combined in operating expenses and capex to support its multi-layer cell development; led by the same, the company's margins are to be further dented.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.