Riot Blockchain nearly doubled bitcoin production in April
May 10, 2021 2:45 PM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)RIOTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) announces the mining of 206 bitcoin in April, up 90% from 108 bitcoin in April a year ago. Year-to-date the company has produced 697 bitcoin, up 79% from production in the year-ago period (that was pre-halving).
- As of the end of April, the company holds 1,771 bitcoin.
- Installation of 6,500 Antminers ordered in August 2020 will be completed in Q2. At that point, Riot will have 22,946 Antminers in operation, utilizing approximately 73 megawatts (“MW”) of energy, with an estimated hash rate capacity of 2.3 exahash per second (“EH/s”).
- Shares are down 9.4% today, inline with declines in other Bitcoin-related names as the price of bitcoin falls alongside new records for ether.