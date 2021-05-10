Village Farms slides after profit miss rattles investors
- Village Farms International (VFF -27.6%) slides after the company misses EPS and EBITDA estimates with its Q1 earnings report.
- Shares of Village Farms trade below $10 for the first time in 2021.
- Village Farms execs are positive on the upside in the U.S.
- "We are confident that our unparalleled large-scale, low-cost cultivation capabilities, alongside one of the largest high-tech greenhouse footprints in the country, will provide a meaningful advantage to capitalize on this significant opportunity. We will do so strategically, with prudence and our unwavering commitment to return on investment. In tandem, internationally, we continue to pursue targeted, strategic opportunities for the long-term that, again, meet our thresholds for return on investment."
- Village Farms has now missed profit estimates in five of the last eight quarters.