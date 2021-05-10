Corteva stung by analyst downgrade on insecticide litigation risk

May 10, 2021 2:58 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)CTVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Corteva (CTVA -2.8%) plunges after Bank of America double-downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with a $42 price target, citing Chlorpyrifos litigation risks as "an increasing concern."
  • BofA's Steve Byrne says he has been concerned about the implications for crop chemical companies following unfavorable Roundup court rulings and Bayer's $10B-plus settlement, primarily on Syngenta's paraquat, Corteva's 2'4-D, and Bayer's dicamba herbicides.
  • "More recently, these concerns have been eclipsed by potential litigation against Corteva for the legacy Dow insecticide chlorpyrifos," Byrne writes.
  • "Potential litigation risk is difficult to quantify... but our concern is the valuation pressure from a potential read-across from Bayer (down 40%-plus since Johnson verdict)" according to Byrne.
  • Corteva shares had been higher prior to the BofA note; the stock had been mentioned over the weekend in Barron's as one of six ag stocks "poised to ride food prices higher."
