SPAC Switchback II gains on report of deal to take electric scooter co. Bird public
May 10, 2021 3:17 PM ET Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS), NIU, UBER
- Electric scooter-sharing startup Bird Rides is said to be planning to go public through a deal with SPAC Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) that will value the company at $2.3B. Switchback II rose 0.7%.
- Switchback has been marketing a $200M pipe in recent weeks for the deal, according a dot.LA report.
- The valuation is below the $2.85B valuation the company had at the beginning of 2020. Bloomberg reported in November that Santa Monica, California-based Bird Rides was working with a bank to explore a potential SPAC deal.
- Last month Niu Technologies' (NASDAQ:NIU) said its electric kick scooter will be available in U.S. and Europe in July.
- Last May Uber (NYSE:UBER) led a $170M investment in Bird competitor Lime.