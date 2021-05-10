Waterdrop, Zhihu and Onion Global sink as U.S. stock market cools on Chinese IPOs (update)
- Wall Street seems to have little enthusiasm for recent Chinese IPOs, with Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH), Onion Global Ltd. (NYSE:OG) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) all seeing sharp declines Monday.
- OG led the selloff, shedding 17.3% to close at $5.79. Onion Global has lost 20.1% since the e-commerce platform's initial public offering priced at $7.25 late last week.
- Similarly, Chinese insurtech Waterdrop sank for a second straight session following its IPO last week. WDH traded as low as $8.29 during Monday's session, down 14.5% from Friday’s weak close and 30.9% from its $12 initial public offering price last week.
- Although shares later recovered some, WDH still fell to an $8.50 close, down 12.4% on the session and 29.2% from its IPO price.
- Waterdrop, which runs a popular insurance-selling platform in China, saw its U.S. IPO catch a top-of-range $12 pricing, but sank 19.2% to close at $9.70 on its first trading day last Friday.
Meanwhile, Chinese question-and-answer website Zhihu Inc. priced at a bottom-of-the-range $9.50 in February and has only fallen further since then.
ZH closed at $7.77 Monday, down 4.7% on the day and 18.2% from its IPO price. The company's backers include affiliates of Chinese tech giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).
Monday's pullbacks followed word Friday that three state-owned Chinese telecoms face U.S. delisting after a court upheld former President Donald Trump’s attempts to force them off of American markets.
China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) all face likely delisting after the Biden administration opted to continue Trump's efforts. However, it's unclear how the decision will impact other Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. markets.
Nonetheless, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed WDH and concluded that the stock "is worth a close look."