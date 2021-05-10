Halozyme Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue

  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $89M (+251.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.12M.
  • Financial Outlook for 2021:
  • Revenues of $375 million to $395 million, representing year-over-year growth of 40%-48%;
  • GAAP Operating Income of $215 million to $235 million, representing year-over-year growth of 49% - 63%;
  • GAAP Net Income of $190 million to $210 million, representing year-over-year growth of 47%-63% and Non-GAAP Net Income of $235 million to $255 million, representing year-over-year growth of 47% - 59%;1
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.25 to $1.40, representing year-over-year growth of 37%-54%; and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.55 to $1.70, representing year-over-year growth of 38%-52%.1
  • Press Release
