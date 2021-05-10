Wynn Resorts EPS misses by $0.38, misses on revenue
May 10, 2021
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.41 misses by $0.38; GAAP EPS of -$2.53 misses by $0.42.
- Revenue of $725.78M (-23.9% Y/Y) misses by $33.74M.
- Adj. EBITDA of $58.9M vs. consensus of $82.3M.
- CEO comment: "We are pleased to announce our intention to fuel the growth of WynnBET through a merger of Wynn Interactive with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. We are proud to join forces with Bill Foley as we continue to aggressively scale in online sports betting and iGaming. With WynnBET now live in six states, we will be launching enhanced product features and expanding our market position in 2021."
- Shares +1%.
