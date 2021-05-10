Nuance Communications EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $347M (-17.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.52M.
  • GAAP operating margin of 11.5%, compared to 3.5% last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.4%, compared to 20.6%.
  • "Q2 marked a solid quarter in which we delivered on our strategic and financial objectives," said Mark Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer at Nuance. "This execution translated to both our top-line and bottom-line, with revenue within our guidance range expectations and EPS exceeding our expectations. In Healthcare, we delivered a healthy ARR performance as we continued to advance our strategic cloud-first approach. This led in part to an acceleration of our Dragon Medical & DAX Cloud revenue, which grew 30% year-over-year. Overall, total Healthcare Revenue increased 24% year-over-year, due to cloud revenue strength, as well as the short-term extension of a non-strategic government coding contract. In Enterprise, we delivered a solid quarter with particular growth in our Security & Biometrics offerings. Overall, Enterprise revenue declined 2% due to the timing of several large license deals in the prior year period, resulting in a difficult year-over-year comparison. Overall, we are pleased with our performance this quarter and will continue to execute in the second half of the fiscal year."
  • Press Release
