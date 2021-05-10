Geron EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue

May 10, 2021 4:06 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)GERNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Geron (NASDAQ:GERN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $0.14M (+180.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.09M.

  • 2021 Financial Guidance Reaffirmed

    For fiscal year 2021, the Company continues to expect its operating expense burn to range from $108 to $112 million, which includes costs for the two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials; producing validation batches of imetelstat at contract manufacturers to enable future production of imetelstat for clinical and commercial purposes; and preparatory activities for regulatory filings to enable drug approval and commercial readiness.

  • Shares +2.2%.
  • Press Release
