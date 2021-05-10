Trulieve – Harvest combination viewed favorably by analysts
May 10, 2021 4:06 PM ET Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HRVSF), TCNNF
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF -4.2%) slipped after announcing a deal to acquire Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF +14.5%) for a total consideration of $2.1B.
- With ~101% rise in revenue and ~53.9% gross margin for the quarter, Harvest Health brings a strong financial profile to the table Cowen analyst Vivien Azer argued, adding that the key component of the deal is Trulieve’s entry to Southwest, particularly the Arizona market.
- Roth analyst Scott Fortune thinks the acquisition is more about “strategic vs. synergistic,” noting that on a Pro-forma basis the combined company has “industry-leading Ebitda consensus estimates for 2021 on a dollar basis”.
- With a buy rating on Trulieve, Fortune also sees the deal enabling Harvest to retire its debt. As of December 2020, Harvest had $259.7M in net debt compared to $4.8M in 2016 year-end.