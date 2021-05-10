Virgin Galactic EPS misses by $0.27, misses on revenue
May 10, 2021 4:08 PM ET
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.55 misses by $0.27.
- Cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $617M.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled -$56M vs. -$53M year ago.
- “We continue to make strides towards our strategic objectives and have solid momentum as we focus on completing our flight test program,” said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. “We are committed to delivering one of the world's most unique and transformational customer experiences, with safety at the core of everything we do. Our greatest asset is our incredibly talented group of employees, and the strength of the leadership team we have assembled for the next phase of our journey."
- Shares -2.8%.
