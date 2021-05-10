Nautilus EPS beats by $0.48, beats on revenue

May 10, 2021 4:11 PM ETNautilus, Inc. (NLS)NLSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.48.
  • Revenue of $206.08M (+119.9% Y/Y) beats by $46.93M.
  • CEO commnet: “As we enter this new fiscal year, our entire organization is focused on advancing North Star, our recently unveiled digital transformation plan. We are investing in increased marketing, expanded supply chain capabilities, and in continuing enhancements to our JRNY® platform to meet our goal of 250,000 members by the end of fiscal year 2022. These investments combined with our new embedded digital offerings, deep innovation pipeline, and a strong balance sheet position us well to execute on our North Star strategy and deliver sustainable long-term growth and profitability.”
  • Shares +7%.
  • Press Release
