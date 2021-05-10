Broadmark Realty Capital misses on revenue

  • Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19.
  • Revenue of $29.47M (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.8M.
  • New originations and amendments totaling $149.3 million, with a weighted average loan to value of 63%.
  • Interest income of $22.0 million and fee income of $7.5 million.
  • Total active loan portfolio of $1.3 billion across 14 states and the District of Columbia.
  • At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $204.3 million and $337.0 million of unfunded loan commitments.
  • The Company has no debt outstanding.
  • Shares -2.29%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.