Broadmark Realty Capital misses on revenue
May 10, 2021 4:13 PM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)BRMKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19.
- Revenue of $29.47M (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.8M.
- New originations and amendments totaling $149.3 million, with a weighted average loan to value of 63%.
- Interest income of $22.0 million and fee income of $7.5 million.
- Total active loan portfolio of $1.3 billion across 14 states and the District of Columbia.
- At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $204.3 million and $337.0 million of unfunded loan commitments.
- The Company has no debt outstanding.
- Shares -2.29%.
- Press Release