Genpact EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue

May 10, 2021 4:15 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)GBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Genpact (NYSE:G): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $946.07M (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $21.7M.
  • For FY2021, total revenue to be $3.93B to $3.99B, up 6.0% to 7.5%, or 5.0% to 6.5% on a constant currency basis vs. consensus of $3.97B; Adjusted income from operations margin of ~16.0%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.27 to $2.30, increased from the prior outlook of $2.26 to $2.29 vs. consensus of $2.28.
  • Global Client revenue to grow in the range of 9.0% to 11.0%, or 8.0% to 10.0% on a constant currency basis for FY2021, increased from the prior outlook of 8.0% to 10.0%, or 7.0% to 9.0% on a constant currency basis, due to the revenue from certain GE-divested businesses that is now classified as Global Client revenue.
  • Press Release
