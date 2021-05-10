RealReal gains after displaying strong growth in Q1
May 10, 2021 4:16 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)REALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) says it returned to growth in Q1 with a 27% gain in both revenue and gross merchandise volume.
- The company says it also added the greatest quarterly number of new consignors to its marketplace to date surpassed in April the milestone of $2B in cumulative consignor commission payouts.
- Gross profit was up 19% to $58.3M. Gross profit per order was flat compared to a year ago at $85.
- Adjusted EBITDA was -$35.6M vs. -$35.3M consensus.
- Shares of RealReal are up 1.97% in AH trading.
- Short interest on RealReal is 18% of total float and Seeking Alpha authors are bearish on the retail name.