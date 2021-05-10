RealReal gains after displaying strong growth in Q1

May 10, 2021 4:16 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)REALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) says it returned to growth in Q1 with a 27% gain in both revenue and gross merchandise volume.
  • The company says it also added the greatest quarterly number of new consignors to its marketplace to date surpassed in April the milestone of $2B in cumulative consignor commission payouts.
  • Gross profit was up 19% to $58.3M. Gross profit per order was flat compared to a year ago at $85.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$35.6M vs. -$35.3M consensus.
  • Shares of RealReal are up 1.97% in AH trading.
  • Short interest on RealReal is 18% of total float and Seeking Alpha authors are bearish on the retail name.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.