ON Semiconductor to raise capital via $700M senior notes offering

  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) plans to offer $700M principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $105M principal amount of the notes.
  • The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete.
  • Proceeds along with cash on hand to be used for paying the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions, repurchase or exchange a portion of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the company's existing 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, repay a portion of the existing outstanding indebtedness under the company's revolving credit facility; remaining for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares trading 0.7% down after hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.