ON Semiconductor to raise capital via $700M senior notes offering
May 10, 2021 4:17 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)ONBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) plans to offer $700M principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $105M principal amount of the notes.
- The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete.
- Proceeds along with cash on hand to be used for paying the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions, repurchase or exchange a portion of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the company's existing 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, repay a portion of the existing outstanding indebtedness under the company's revolving credit facility; remaining for general corporate purposes.
- Shares trading 0.7% down after hours