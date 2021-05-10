Biden set to approve Vineyard wind farm - Bloomberg

May 10, 2021 4:18 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • The Biden administration is set to approve plans for the Vineyard Wind project near the coast of Massachusetts, the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Interior Department authorization, which would pave the way for construction of the 800 MW project, could come as soon as tomorrow, according to the report.
  • The Vineyard Wind project, a joint venture of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, would be the first of several massive wind farms planned for the east coast.
  • The project also would be a key step in achieving President Biden's goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade.
