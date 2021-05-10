Maravai LifeSciences Holdings EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
May 10, 2021 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:MRVI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $148.2M (+190.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.74M.
- Updated 2021 revenue guidance of $680.0 million to $720.0 million, representing full year growth of 139.4% to 153.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $440.0 million to $470.0 million.
Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $1.04 - $1.12 per share.
- Shares -0.28%.
