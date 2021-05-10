Virgin Galactic falls after company says it is evaluating timing for next flight

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is lower after the company did not provide a specific timeline for its next test flight as part of its earnings update posted today after the closing bell.
  • "We continue to make strides towards our strategic objectives and have solid momentum as we focus on completing our flight test program," says CEO Michael Colglazier.
  • The company is evaluating the timing for the next flight.
  • Virgin Galactic says total future astronauts remained at approximately 600 as of March 31. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $617M after the $0 revenue quarter.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic are down 5.33% in AH trading to $16.99. That mark is the lowest trading level for SPCE in 2021.
  • Read more details on SPCE's Q1 report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.