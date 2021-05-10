Virgin Galactic falls after company says it is evaluating timing for next flight
May 10, 2021 4:25 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is lower after the company did not provide a specific timeline for its next test flight as part of its earnings update posted today after the closing bell.
- "We continue to make strides towards our strategic objectives and have solid momentum as we focus on completing our flight test program," says CEO Michael Colglazier.
- The company is evaluating the timing for the next flight.
- Virgin Galactic says total future astronauts remained at approximately 600 as of March 31. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $617M after the $0 revenue quarter.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic are down 5.33% in AH trading to $16.99. That mark is the lowest trading level for SPCE in 2021.
- Read more details on SPCE's Q1 report.