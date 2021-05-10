Repay to acquire BillingTree for $503M

May 10, 2021 4:29 PM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)RPAYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) signed a definitive agreement to acquire BillingTree for ~$503M (inclusive of a tax asset); acquisition to be financed with ~$275M in cash from the company's balance sheet and $228M in newly issued shares of REPAY Class A common stock to be issued to the seller.
  • Transaction expected to close by end of Q2 and will increase REPAY's total card payment volume to $20B+ on an annualized basis.
  • Highlights:

  • BillingTree is a provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, Accounts Receivable Management, and Energy industries.
  • "BillingTree has strong recurring revenue streams, high customer retention, ~50 unique ISV integrations, an attractive financial profile, and numerous opportunities for synergy realization," CEO John Morris commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.