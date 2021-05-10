Repay to acquire BillingTree for $503M
- Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) signed a definitive agreement to acquire BillingTree for ~$503M (inclusive of a tax asset); acquisition to be financed with ~$275M in cash from the company's balance sheet and $228M in newly issued shares of REPAY Class A common stock to be issued to the seller.
- Transaction expected to close by end of Q2 and will increase REPAY's total card payment volume to $20B+ on an annualized basis.
- Highlights:
- BillingTree is a provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, Accounts Receivable Management, and Energy industries.
- "BillingTree has strong recurring revenue streams, high customer retention, ~50 unique ISV integrations, an attractive financial profile, and numerous opportunities for synergy realization," CEO John Morris commented.