TuSimple Holdings EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue
May 10, 2021 4:31 PM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)TSPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.94M misses by $0.86M.
- Full Year 2021 Guidance : Revenue of $5 - $7 million, driven in part by accelerating utilization of our fleet and enhanced AFN partner operations • R&D investment of $165 - $185 million excluding stockbased compensation expense • G&A spend of $45 – $55 million excluding stock-based compensation expense • Capital Expenditures of $5 – $8 million • We expect to end 2021 with a cash position in excess of $1.3B