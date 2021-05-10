3D Systems EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $146.1M (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.47M.
  • Organic revenue growth, which excludes businesses divested in 2020, was 16.6% for Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020
  • Q1 2021 gross margins of 44.0% compared to gross margins of 42.1% in Q1 2020
  • Strong revenue growth and cost improvements drove adjusted EBITDA margins of 13.6% and positive operating cash flow of $28.5 million.
  • Shares +11%.
  • Press Release
