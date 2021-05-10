TuSimple points to rush of new truck reservations
May 10, 2021 4:40 PM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)TSPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) says it increased reservations in Q1 by 1,200 for a total of 5,775 by the end of the quarter. The reservation are noted to have come from blue-chip shippers, carriers and truck lessors including Penske, Schneider, and U.S. Xpress.
- In addition, TuSimple says it added 1K more truck reservations in April.
- The fleet of 70 retrofitted, autonomous-enabled trucks drove ~700K road miles in Q1, resulting in a cumulative total of ~3.7M miles driven. Those missions are said to have led to trucks' sensors collecting real-world data at a rate of hundreds of gigabytes per hour.
- CEO update: "TuSimple continued to gain momentum throughout Q1 2021 by refining our proprietary artificial intelligence technology and designing our purpose-built L4, Class 8 truck with Navistar. Alongside these technology developments, we led the industry in building autonomous vehicle ecosystem partnerships and expanded our Autonomous Freight Network."
- Read more details on the Q1 report
- TuSimple attracted a wave of positive analyst ratings today.