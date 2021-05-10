Simon Property boosts guidance for year as retailers rebound from pandemic
May 10, 2021 4:42 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)SPGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) boosts its full-year guidance for FFO per share as business improves with the easing of COVID restrictions.
- Sees 2021 FFO per share of $9.70-$9.80, up from its previous range of $9.50-$9.75 and better than the consensus estimate of $9.66.
- Chairman, CEO and President David Simon said profitability and cash flow growth improved as shopper traffic and retailer sales increased amid leasing momentum grew across its portfolio.
- The Taubman Realty Group portfolio is seeing similar results, he said.
- Q1 FFO per share of $2.48 beat the average analyst estimate of $2.27 and fell from $2.78 in the year-ago quarter.
- Occupancy was at U.S. malls and premium outlets was 90.8% at March 31, 2021, down from 91.3% at Dec. 31, 2020.
- SPG stock falls 0.8% in after-hours trading.
- Domestic and international properties net operating income, combined, fell 8.4% Y/Y due to the impact of COVID-19.
- Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.07 at March 31, 2021, up 0.6% Y/Y.
- Q1 revenue of $1.24B declined from $1.35B in Q1 2020.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
- Earlier, Simon Property FFO beats by $0.21