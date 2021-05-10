NortonLifeLock EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $672M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $11.84M.
  • Operating margin was 50.5%, up 900 bps
  • Consumer reported billings was $748 million, up 17% in USD
  • Direct customer count of 23 million, up 2.8 million

  • Fiscal 2022 Q1 Guidance

    • Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $680 to $690 million, translating to approximately 10 to 12% growth YoY
    • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42
  • Shares +3.4%.
  • Press Release
