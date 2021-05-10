NortonLifeLock EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
May 10, 2021 4:45 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)NLOKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $672M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $11.84M.
- Operating margin was 50.5%, up 900 bps
- Consumer reported billings was $748 million, up 17% in USD
- Direct customer count of 23 million, up 2.8 million
Fiscal 2022 Q1 Guidance
- Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $680 to $690 million, translating to approximately 10 to 12% growth YoY
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42
- Shares +3.4%.
- Press Release