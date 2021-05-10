Charles River moving to S&P 500; EFC, AZPN rise on index changes
- Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is moving into the S&P 500 in the latest index shuffle from S&P Dow Jones Indices.
- It's moving up to replace FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), set to be acquired by Teledyne Technologies. CRL is down 0.6% after hours.
- Taking Charles River's place in the S&P MidCap 400 is National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) - and taking NSA's place in the SmallCap 600 is Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC). EFC is up 9.7% after hours.
- Those moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, May 14.
- Elsewhere, Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is moving down to the SmallCap 600 in order to replace Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN), which is set to be acquired by New Mountain Capital. Replacing Avanos Medical in the MidCap 400 is Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). Those moves are effective prior to the open of trading Monday, May 17.
- Aspen Tech is up 3.2% postmarket.