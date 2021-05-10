Affirm Holdings shares slip after fiscal Q3 loss comes in wider than expected
May 10, 2021 5:34 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)AFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock dips 1.6% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q3 loss is far bigger than the consensus estimate.
- Affirm issues Q4 revenue guidance of $215M-$225M vs. average analyst estimate of $210.4M.
- The company also said its chief legal officer, Sharda Caro del Castillo, is stepping down from her role and will be succeeded by Katherine Adkins effective June 30, 2021.
- Adkins most recently served as a senior member of Affirms legal team.
- Q3 GAAP loss of $85.6M, or $1.06 per share, compared with a loss of $247.2M, or $1.80 per share in the year-ago quarter; the most recent quarter's GAAP loss per share was far bigger than the 27-cent per share loss expected by analysts.
- The net loss includes an increase in stock-based compensation after AFRM's IPO and a $78.5M adjustment to reflect the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability associated with its acquisition of PayBright, driven by changes in the value of its common stock. (Updated at 9:25 A.M., May 11).
- Q3 total operating expenses of $400.1M, including a $131.8M increase in stock-based compensation following its January 2021 IPO, rose from $219.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted operating operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $4.9M compared with adjusted operating loss of $70.7M in the year-ago quarter.
