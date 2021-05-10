Cameco cut at BMO on valuation despite ongoing improving sentiment
May 10, 2021 1:53 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)CCJBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cameco (CCJ -2.1%) turns lower as BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform, citing the stock's recent strength even as it remains "a 'go-to' stock for many investors looking for uranium exposure due to its size and liquidity."
- But with a strong price reaction following Q1 results, the stock moved through BMO's C$23 price target, the firm says.
- "Ongoing improving sentiment could see further upside, particularly if Cameco successfully delivers on further long-term contracts, which could drive trading multiples through its historical range, however, at this point we believe the stock is fairly priced," BMO's Alexander Pearce writes.
- The Biden administration reportedly has been signaling privately to lawmakers and stakeholders that it supports subsidies to keep existing nuclear plants from closing.