Fluidigm gains after report that activist takes 11% stake, may push for unit sale
May 10, 2021 9:10 PM ETFluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Fluidigm Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDM) rose 2.8% after a report that activist investor Caligan Partners has accumulated an 11% stake in the Covid-19 test maker and may ask the company to consider the sale of one of its businesses.
- Caligan argues that the the company is materially undervalued and that while its mass cytometry segment is growing, its microfluidics business is weakening, according to a Reuters report, which cited two sources. The mass cytometry unit helps identify biomarkers to predict diseases.
- Last week, Fluidigm EPS missed by $0.11, beats on revenue.
- Recall October 2019, Caligan Partners won two seats on AMAG Pharmaceuticals board.