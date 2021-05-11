LCI Industries prices $400M debt offering
May 11, 2021
- LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components has priced $400M in aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of notes.
- The conversion rate will initially be 6.0369 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$165.65/share).
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$389.6M will be used to fund the cost of note hedge transactions, to repay outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is May 13.
