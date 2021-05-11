LCI Industries prices $400M debt offering

May 11, 2021 12:15 AM ETLCI Industries (LCII)LCIIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components has priced $400M in aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
  • Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of notes.
  • The conversion rate will initially be 6.0369 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$165.65/share).
  • Estimated net proceeds of ~$389.6M will be used to fund the cost of note hedge transactions, to repay outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is May 13.
  • Previously (May 10): LCI Industries to raise $400M in senior notes offering
