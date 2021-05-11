T-Mobile raises $3B capital via debt offering

May 11, 2021 12:57 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to sell $800M of aggregate principal amount of its 2.250% Senior Notes due 2026, $1.1B of its 3.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1.1B of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2031 in a private offering.
  • Net proceeds will be used to redeem 6.000% Senior Notes due 2023, 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024, 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025 and for refinancing other indebtedness.
  • Closing date is May 13.
  • Earlier in March 2021, the company raised $3.8B through notes offering.
  • TMUS recently announced consensus beating Q1 result and raised 2021 guidance.
  • Previously (May 10): T-Mobile to raise capital in senior notes offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.