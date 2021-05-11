T-Mobile raises $3B capital via debt offering
May 11, 2021 12:57 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to sell $800M of aggregate principal amount of its 2.250% Senior Notes due 2026, $1.1B of its 3.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1.1B of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2031 in a private offering.
- Net proceeds will be used to redeem 6.000% Senior Notes due 2023, 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024, 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025 and for refinancing other indebtedness.
- Closing date is May 13.
- Earlier in March 2021, the company raised $3.8B through notes offering.
- TMUS recently announced consensus beating Q1 result and raised 2021 guidance.
