European stocks tumble after inflation-stoked tech sell-off on Wall Street
May 11, 2021 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- London -2.19%. Banks, travel and leisure, and miners were among the biggest losers.
- Germany -1.92%. April wholesale price index +1.1% vs +1.7% M/M prior.
- Wholesale price index +7.2% Y/Y, prior +4.4%
- France -1.78%.
- European markets slide after negative trading sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets which tracked Wall Street losses amid inflation-fueled tech sell-off.
- Investors around the world are also focused on the latest inflation data this week. U.S. inflation data is due on Wednesday amid growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will be prompted to tighten its monetary policy.
- On virus front, Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in U.S.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE -2.43%; CAC -0.40%; DAX -1.57% and EURO STOXX -1.43%.