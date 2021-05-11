Charlotte's Web Holdings EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue
May 11, 2021 6:14 AM ET Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF) By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $23.41M (+8.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.04M.
- "Despite reduced retail activity due to the pandemic, our directly comparable B2B retail sales showed year-over-year growth. Our B2B retail sales and velocities further strengthened in March and April as US vaccination programs support reopening of the economy, and our DTC sales continued to grow demonstrating long-term secular strength for our products in the e-commerce channel," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "We continued to expand our leading market position with quarterly market share gains across all of our channels. Internationally we have made our first moves into Israel and Canada with initial product sales planned for early 2022. We are pleased with our progress and believe that Charlotte's Web is well positioned to drive continued growth in the US and new growth in key international markets as we expand outside of the US."
