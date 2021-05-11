Palantir Technologies EPS in-line, beats on revenue, guides Q2 revenue above estimates

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $341M (+48.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.69M.
  • Q1 adjusted operating margin of 34% vs. a guidance of 23%.
  • Cash flow from operations of $117 million, up $404 million year-over-year, and representing a 34% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $151 million, up $441 million year-over-year, and representing a 44% margin.
  • For Q2 2021, PLTR expects $360 million in revenue (consensus: $342.89M) and Adjusted operating margin of 23%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.