Palantir Technologies EPS in-line, beats on revenue, guides Q2 revenue above estimates
May 11, 2021 7:04 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)PLTR
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $341M (+48.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.69M.
- Q1 adjusted operating margin of 34% vs. a guidance of 23%.
- Cash flow from operations of $117 million, up $404 million year-over-year, and representing a 34% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $151 million, up $441 million year-over-year, and representing a 44% margin.
- For Q2 2021, PLTR expects $360 million in revenue (consensus: $342.89M) and Adjusted operating margin of 23%.
