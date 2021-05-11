Suncor, ATCO to partner on potential major clean hydrogen project in Alberta

May 11, 2021 7:25 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), ACLLFSUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and ATCO (OTCPK:ACLLF) say they are working on early stage design and engineering for a potential clean hydrogen project at ATCO's Heartland Energy Centre in Alberta.
  • The project would produce more than 300K metric tons/year of clean hydrogen using advanced technology to capture more than 90% of the emissions generated in the hydrogen production process.
  • Suncor would construct and operate the hydrogen production and CO2 sequestration facilities, while ATCO would construct and operate associated pipeline and hydrogen storage facilities.
  • The companies say 65% of the produced hydrogen would be used in refining processes at the Suncor Edmonton refinery in Alberta, while another 20% of it could be used in the Alberta natural gas grid.
  • Suncor and ATCO anticipate a sanctioning decision in 2024, and the facility could become operational as early as 2028 with the required regulatory and fiscal support to render it economic.
